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Human Rights Observatory

Israeli Displacement and Killings of Civilians in Lebanon Rage On

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A nurse looks out of the Jabal Amel Hospital at areas struck during an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, June 2, 2026. © 2026 Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo Israeli killings of civilians and displacement of hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians have continued unabated, despite the declaration of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah on April 17.On June 7 and June 9, Israel ordered all residents of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre and its surrounding towns and refugee camps to leave their homes. This came a week after Israeli forces…


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