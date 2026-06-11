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Human Rights Observatory

EU Asylum Pact Threatens Rights of People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ali, a 22-year-old Afghan asylum seeker with a disability, living in Moria camp, on the beach in Lesbos, Greece. He told Human Rights Watch he can’t access showers in the camp and sometimes tries to wash himself in the sea. © 2017 ZALMAÏ for Human Rights Watch The European Union’s Pact on Migration and Asylum, a sweeping overhaul of the EU’s migration rules that is entering into force on June 12, risks weakening protection for migrants and asylum seekers with disabilities. Disability rights groups warn that the Pact lacks clear safeguards to ensure disability-inclusive…


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