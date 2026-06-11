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Human Rights Observatory

World Cup: FIFA Sponsors Should Back an ICE Truce

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man holds a ball with the message "ICE out of the Cup" during a press conference at a World Cup venue in Inglewood, California, June 9, 2026. © Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images. (New York) – The FIFA Men’s World Cup corporate partners and sponsors should join calls for an “ICE Truce,” a public commitment from United States federal officials to refrain from immigration enforcement operations at all World Cup events and venues, Human Rights Watch and the Sport & Rights Alliance said today.The 2026 World Cup, which begins on June 11 in the US, Canada, and…


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