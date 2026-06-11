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Human Rights Observatory

US Investments in DR Congo Should Address Corruption, Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An open pit copper mine in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 6, 2016. © 2016 Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images The US government wants big investments in critical minerals in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while asserting that US companies will contribute to the region’s “peace, prosperity, and dignity.” But any meaningful contribution to economic development will need the US and Congolese governments to address persistent patterns of corruption and human rights abuses in the mining sector.At a June 3 board meeting, the US Development Finance Corporation,…


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