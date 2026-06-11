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Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war now longer than the first world war – the similarities are unsettling

By Frank Ledwidge, Senior Lecturer in Military Strategy and Law, University of Portsmouth
The war in Ukraine has now exceeded the first world war in duration. And while the comparison between these two conflicts is imperfect, it is becoming difficult to ignore.

Some of the similarities are obvious. At the tactical level, the conflict in Ukraine has witnessed the return of artillery as the dominant arm of battle.

During much of the first year of the war, artillery…The Conversation


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