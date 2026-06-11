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How the development of solar and wind farms on the Tibetan Plateau is affecting local communities

By Sanggay Tashi, Ph.D. Candidate in Cultural Anthropology, University of Colorado Boulder
China is building some of the world’s largest solar farms on the Tibetan Plateau, where nomadic people have grazed herds of animals for millennia.

It’s not the first time Tibetan regions have become a major source of renewable energy in China. Since the mid-1990s, many Tibetan communities have lived alongside hydropower stations.


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