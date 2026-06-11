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Drone use poised to soar as FAA homes in on rule change allowing pilots to fly them out of sight

By Agamemnon Crassidis, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Rochester Institute of Technology
Today, almost anyone who flies a drone must maintain visual contact with it at all times, a practice known as visual line of sight. This requirement severely restricts how far craft can fly. When the Federal Aviation Administration rule changes allowing people to fly their drones beyond…The Conversation


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