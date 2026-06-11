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Human Rights Observatory

How Colorado hospitals are caring for pregnant patients with substance use disorders by overcoming stigma

By Karli Swenson, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz
The obstetrics staff was surprised the first time it happened in June 2025. A pregnant woman who was dependent on methamphetamine arrived at the hospital in labor. She showed an image of graffiti spray-painted on a bridge in downtown Denver that read “Have your baby at Lutheran.” She was scared, and in pain, but wanted to be somewhere she felt safe asking for help.

Not long after, it happened again.

Another laboring woman with the same image on her phone. Apparently, word was getting around that this labor and delivery unit did things differently.

The women…The Conversation


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