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Human Rights Observatory

Boys want to challenge harmful ideas about manhood – working with them, not lecturing them, is the key

By Maria Lohan, Chair in Social Sciences and Health and UNESCO Chair in Gender Equality, Queen's University Belfast
In a recent BBC documentary, former England men’s football manager Gareth Southgate explored the challenges facing young men in Britain, including low school attainment, declining employment opportunities, low self-esteem and poor mental health. The positive masculinity Southgate promotes focuses on ambition to achieve, emotional openness, resilience and learning from setbacks, advocating for the role of positive male role models.

But there is a part of boys’ lives where low expectations cause the most lasting damage and where the consequences fall hardest on girls and women as well…The Conversation


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