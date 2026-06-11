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Human Rights Observatory

Why Britain’s regeneration policies keep missing the point – expert panel

By Richard Bull, Deputy Dean, School of Architecture Design and the Built Environment, Nottingham Trent University
Helen Carr, Professor in Law, University of Southampton
Stefania Fiorentino, Associate Professor in Planning and Urban Regeneration, University of Cambridge
Steve Millington, Professor of Place Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
After the mainstream parties suffered big losses in Britain’s local elections in May, they might be wondering how they can win back voters in left-behind parts of the country. Labour’s Pride in Place scheme – £5.8 billion to be shared between some of the UK’s most deprived communities – doesn’t seem to have won the government much support. From coastal towns to rural poverty, urban areas and post-industrial cities, we spoke to experts to find out what these communities need.

Tourism won’t fix…The Conversation


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