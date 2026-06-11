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The ticket price fiasco for the men’s Fifa World Cup has been a spectacular own goal

By Ronnie Das, Associate Professor in Data Science, Sports Analytics and AI, The University of Western Australia; Audencia
Wasim Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Hull
In sport, fairness matters. But when it comes to buying tickets to watch the world’s biggest ever sporting event, money matters too.

Attending the men’s Fifa World Cup 2026 will be much more expensive than any previous World Cup. And that’s not what fans were promised.

In fact, when the US, Canada and Mexico set out their original bid to host the tournament, they said a seat at the final would cost a maximum of US$1,550The Conversation


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