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Foot and mouth disease in South Africa: how a tracking system would control outbreaks

By Tania Prinsloo, Associate Professor in Applied Information Systems, University of Johannesburg
Foot and mouth disease is common in South Africa’s wildlife reserves. There are constant efforts to make sure it doesn’t spread to farmed animals. But since 2019 the country has seen repeated outbreaks on farms. In 2026 the country’s R80 billion (US$5 billion) beef…The Conversation


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