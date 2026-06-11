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Forced labour in West African cybercrime academies: how fear traps young men

By Suleman Lazarus, Visiting Fellow, Mannheim Centre for Criminology, London School of Economics and Political Science
Understanding what drives recruitment into these academies is not a defence of fraud. It is a precondition for dismantling it.The Conversation


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