Kids on social media more than two hours a day at higher risk of mental illness
By Nandi Vijayakumar, Research Fellow, School of Psychology, Deakin University
Susan M. Sawyer, Professor of Adolescent Health The University of Melbourne; Director, Royal Children's Hospital Centre for Adolescent Health; and Murdoch Children's Research Institute, The University of Melbourne
Sylvia C. Lin, Postdoctoral research fellow, Deakin University; Murdoch Children's Research Institute
A new study involving 1,195 young people found found clear risks from heavier social media use on young people’s mental health.
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- Thursday, June 11, 2026