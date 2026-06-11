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The Gulf Stream suddenly moved north during an ancient cold snap – and it’s a warning for our future

By Alice Carter-Champion, Researcher, Paleoceanography, Royal Holloway, University of London
Fangjingcheng Zhu, PhD Candidate, Paleoceanography, University of Southampton
Jack Wharton, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Paleoceanography, UCL
Around 13,000 years ago, as the world was emerging from the grip of the last ice age, much of the North Atlantic region plunged back into near-glacial conditions.

Sea ice expanded across the North Atlantic, reaching as far south as the Shetland Islands. Glaciers began to regrow in the Scottish Highlands, while winter temperatures across Europe and North America plummeted. Yet off the coast of Atlantic Canada, the ocean did the opposite.

In our new study, published in the journal


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