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Creative employers are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skills – here’s how we can fix that

By Bernard Hay, Director of Policy at the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, Newcastle University
Skills matter enormously when it comes to retaining the UK’s global competitiveness in the creative industries. Forecasts suggest that demand for additional jobs in the sector is set to grow in the coming years. But does the UK’s creative workforce possess the required skills to meet this demand?

In May 2026, I co-authored a report called the Creative…The Conversation


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