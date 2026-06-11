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Brazil will feature the number 24 on the pitch during World Cup 2026. And that carries a message

By Global Voices Brazil
Four years ago, a group of activists sued to demand the use of shirt number 24 in the national team. The 2022 World Cup was the first time it appeared officially.


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