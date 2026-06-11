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Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Documentary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Representatives of the Merauke indigenous community with Yasinta Moiwend (center) protested in Jakarta against the large-scale rice field development project that threatens their land in Indonesia, 2025. © 2025 Greenpeace On May 23, the well-known Indonesian activist Yasinta Moiwend went missing from her home in Merauke, South Papua, according to her family. Mama Yasinta, as she is known, has long defended the rights of Papua’s Marind-Anim Indigenous community. She features prominently in a widely celebrated documentary on abuses and land grabs targeting…


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