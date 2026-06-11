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Supergirl: why DC comics is betting big on a hero long stuck in Superman’s shadow

By John Caro, Principal Lecturer, Film and Media, University of Portsmouth
Since her official debut in 1959, Supergirl has struggled to emerge from the shadow of her cousin, Superman. So it’s a bold move that the second cinematic release in the newly rebooted DC Universe will be Supergirl.

Milly Alcock first appeared as Supergirl in the epilogue to Superman (2025). Her Supergirl is a brash “party girl” – an immediate contrast to David…The Conversation


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