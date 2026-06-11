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Human Rights Observatory

Ovarian cancer drug approved for NHS use will prolong lives

By Steve Conlan, Professor and Head of the School of Life Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
Mirvetuximab soravtansine (also known as Elahere) is the first new drug to be approved for hard-to-treat ovarian cancer in over 20 years.The Conversation


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