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Human Rights Observatory

Gulf States: Repression of Migrant Workers During Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers sit on a wall against the backdrop of the city skyline, Dubai, UAE, March 11, 2026. © 2026 Giuseppe CACACE/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) governments have intensified restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly amid ongoing conflict and economic turmoil, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. These latest measures exacerbate existing restrictions on migrant workers’ ability to raise concerns about working conditions in an already repressive environment for…


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