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Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Albanese’s broken promises have played into Hanson’s insurgency

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government latest budget has given fodder to those seeking to feed the disillusionment that is overtaking a growing number of Australians.The Conversation


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