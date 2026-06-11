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Human Rights Observatory

Hardening the body: the science behind martial arts conditioning

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
Centuries-old conditioning techniques are remaking bone, muscle and skin at a cellular level. Modern science is only just catching up.The Conversation


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