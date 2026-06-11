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Human Rights Observatory

Authorities Strip Citizenship from Dozens of Bahrainis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flag of Bahrain in Sakhir, March 2, 2023.  © 2023 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Beirut) – The Bahraini government on April 27, 2026, revoked the nationality of 69 citizens, including infants. All were Shia Muslims of Iranian heritage, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) and Human Rights Watch said today. BIRD’s research found that at least 46 people, more than half of them children, were rendered stateless.  “Bahraini authorities have long discriminated against the country’s Shia majority population,” said Niku Jafarnia,…


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