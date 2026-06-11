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Human Rights Observatory

Referees, athletes, fans: how the US border crackdowns are tarnishing the World Cup

By Simon Adams, Professor of Human Rights, Murdoch University
Instead of bringing people together, the World Cup is in danger of being remembered for the climate of exclusion and fear generated by one of its host nations.The Conversation


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