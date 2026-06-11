Women have the right to health care in prison. This should extend to freezing their eggs
By Molly Johnston, ARC Industry Fellow, Monash Bioethics Centre, Monash University
Julian Koplin, Lecturer in Bioethics, Monash University; The University of Melbourne
Neera Bhatia, Associate Professor of Law (Health Law), Deakin University
In recent weeks, a female prisoner in Queensland lost her fight to have her eggs frozen while incarcerated.
Rachel Smith is currently serving a ten-year sentence for drug trafficking. She will be between 39 and 41 years of age when she is released. Smith’s fertility will decline significantly while imprisoned.
Smith was 33 when she first applied to freeze her eggs and was prepared to fund the treatment herself. She applied to Queensland Corrective Services, the Brisbane…
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- Thursday, June 11, 2026