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Human Rights Observatory

Are the US and Iran back at war? Why bombing your way to peace won’t work

By Jessica Genauer, Academic Director, Public Policy Institute, UNSW Sydney
Escalating a conflict is paradoxically one way to end it. But this strategy can be flawed, particularly in a region like the Middle East.The Conversation


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