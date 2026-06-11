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Human Rights Observatory

A High Court ruling could allow hundreds of former detainees to sue the government. A legal expert explains why

By Ellen Rock, Associate Professor of Law, Faculty of Law and Justice, UNSW Sydney
The judgment allows a man who was unlawfully detained to claim compensation from the government. It’s the latest in the ongoing fallout of the “NZYQ” case.The Conversation


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