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Human Rights Observatory

Global: Risk profiling systems used to identify potential offenders are in breach of international law and must be banned – new report

By Amnesty International
The widespread use of risk profiling systems by public authorities in law enforcement, social security and migration is incompatible with international human rights law and must be banned, Amnesty International said in a new report. Risk profiling is the assessment of whether a person or group is likely to break a law or a rule. […] The post Global: Risk profiling systems used to identify potential offenders are in breach of international law and must be banned – new report appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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