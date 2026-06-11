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Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Engage Communities in Ebola Response

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Health workers wearing protective equipment walk outside the General Referral Hospital during the Ebola outbreak response in Mongbwalu, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2026. © 2026 Michel Lunanga/Getty Images The Congolese government and international partners should prioritize community engagement and limit the role of security forces in responding to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.The government and its partners need to overcome years of conflict, abuse, and neglect that have strained healthcare systems and eroded trust and that risk…


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