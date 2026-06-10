Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Earth’s energy imbalance has doubled – here’s why that matters

By Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures, University of Leeds
Debbie Rosen, Research and Innovation Development Manager for the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures, University of Leeds
Heatwaves across Europe and south Asia have dominated the news recently. But these events are really a surface expression of more fundamental changes that are affecting our planet: the Earth itself is accumulating heat faster than ever before.

We lead a large international team of scientists who come together every year to provide an update on the state of the climate system. This year, we find that Earth’s energy imbalance – the difference between the amount of energy entering and leaving the planet – has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hip dips: what are they and can you really get rid of them?
~ Why street art doesn’t always make a city better
~ Footballer Christian Eriksen’s ICD kept his heart beating after he collapsed on the pitch – here’s how these devices work
~ What are ‘critical minerals’ and why do they matter for human rights?
~ Acceleration of Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians must spur global action to halt West Bank annexation
~ Azerbaijan: Exiled Critics Convicted in Absentia
~ Bhutan: 2 Political Prisoners Freed, but 28 Remain
~ Melanesian nations vow to connect and expand marine protected areas
~ Demolishing homes after climate disasters can be devastating. Here’s how we reused precious materials
~ RISING’s international dance highlights reveal the beauty and brutality of being human
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter