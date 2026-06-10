Earth’s energy imbalance has doubled – here’s why that matters
By Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures, University of Leeds
Debbie Rosen, Research and Innovation Development Manager for the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures, University of Leeds
Heatwaves across Europe and south Asia have dominated the news recently. But these events are really a surface expression of more fundamental changes that are affecting our planet: the Earth itself is accumulating heat faster than ever before.
We lead a large international team of scientists who come together every year to provide an update on the state of the climate system. This year, we find that Earth’s energy imbalance – the difference between the amount of energy entering and leaving the planet – has…
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- Wednesday, June 10, 2026