Good news for renewables: southern Australia’s offshore winds will stay strong even as the climate changes
By Alberto Meucci, Research Fellow in Oceanography, The University of Melbourne
Guisela Grossmann-Matheson, Research Fellow in Oceanography, The University of Melbourne
Shiaohuey Chow, Associate Professor in Geotechnical Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Strong, reliable winds blowing over Australia’s southern seas make offshore wind farms appealing. These winds are set to stay strong.
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- Wednesday, June 10, 2026