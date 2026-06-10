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Human Rights Observatory

Belfast unrest shows the power of social media as far‑right views on immigration enter the mainstream

By Paul Reilly, Senior Lecturer in Communications, Media and Democracy, University of Glasgow
Footage of a horrific knife attack in Belfast began to circulate on social media on Monday evening. A Sudanese asylum-seeker in his 30s, who entered the UK in 2023, has been charged with attempted murder. Meanwhile, the far-right was quick to exploit the situation to further an anti-immigration agenda.

Violent unrest followed on the streets of Belfast and beyond on Tuesday evening. Houses, cars and a bus were set alight, and masked men were seen smashing in windows. Some of the attacks…The Conversation


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