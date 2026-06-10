Hiring your teen this summer? A family job doesn’t automatically keep them safe at work
By Nick Turner, Professor and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Steve Granger, Associate Professor, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Parents who hire their own kids often skip the safety conversations they’d have with any other new employee. But that assumption can put young workers in danger.
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- Wednesday, June 10, 2026