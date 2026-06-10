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Human Rights Observatory

Municipal governments are often slow to act, except when FIFA comes to town

By Steve Lorteau, Long-Term Appointment Law Professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Host cities’ agility in preparing for FIFA stands in sharp contrast to the usual rhetoric that municipalities cannot accomplish other civic needs with urgency.The Conversation


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