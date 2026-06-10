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Human Rights Observatory

Belfast violence: an uncomfortable reminder of the innocent people ‘burnt out’ during the Troubles

By Brendan Ciarán Browne, Associate Professor Conflict Resolution, Trinity College Dublin
The images coming out of Belfast overnight on Tuesday were shocking.

Violent unrest erupted in the north of the city after a man was seriously injured in a knife attack and a Sudanese migrant was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. British far-right agitators including Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (also known as Tommy Robinson) wasted no time in race-baiting. They encouraged angry white men and boys to take to the streets and vent their fury. Many did.

I live in Belfast, and in a hark back to the…The Conversation


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