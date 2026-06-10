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Human Rights Observatory

NBA Risks ‘Sportswashing’ Through Its UAE Ties

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The NBA logo at center court. © 2020 Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo (Beirut) – The National Basketball Association (NBA) risks “sportswashing” the UAE’s egregious human rights record by expanding its financial partnership with its government, Human Rights Watch said today. The 2026 NBA Final series began on June 3, 2026, and is ongoing. The UAE hosts high-profile sporting, entertainment, and cultural events to promote a public image of openness that is at odds with the government’s efforts to prevent scrutiny of its rampant, systemic human rights violations…


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