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Human Rights Observatory

Georgia Jails Activist for Peaceful Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zurab Menteshashvili at a protest in Georgia.  © Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media Georgia’s crackdown on dissent reached a dangerous new low last month when a Tbilisi court sentenced activist Zurab Menteshashvili to nine months in prison for participating in a peaceful protest. The case highlights how Georgia’s recent protest-related legislative amendments are being used to turn peaceful acts of dissent into criminal offenses.On May 29, the court convicted Menteshashvili, 61, for standing on a roadway and blocking traffic during a protest outside Georgia’s parliament…


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