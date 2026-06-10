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Human Rights Observatory

Breaking free from fossil fuels is urgent but hard – Colombia shows why

By Pierre Wokuri, Junior Professor in Political Science, Sciences Po Rennes
Daniela Soto-Hernandez, Postdoctoral Researcher, Social Anthropology, University of Sussex
Colombia’s outgoing president Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla and the country’s first leftist leader, came to power in 2022. He promised something few leaders of fossil fuel-producing countries have seriously attempted: to reduce his country’s dependence on oil, gas and coal.

Together with his vice-president Francia Márquez, a former environmental activist, Petro put together an ambitious…The Conversation


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