US and Iran’s exchange of strikes shows how far diplomacy has changed
By Bamo Nouri, Honorary Research Fellow, Department of International Politics, City St George's, University of London
Inderjeet Parmar, Professor in International Politics, City St George's, University of London
The Middle East risks state of permanent confrontation where violence periodically erupts, diplomacy intervenes and neither changes the underlying reality.
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- Wednesday, June 10, 2026