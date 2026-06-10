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Human Rights Observatory

Everyone wants to think they’re open-minded – here’s why most people aren’t

By Daryl Van Tongeren, Professor of Psychology, Hope College
Most people think they are open-minded and would like others to perceive them as such. But for the things that matter most – religious beliefs, for example, or the meaning of life – few of us are genuinely willing to consider that we might be wrong, let alone do the hard work of revising beliefs.…The Conversation


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