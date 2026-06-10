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Human Rights Observatory

Dads today talk more freely with their teens about sex and relationships

By Jennifer M. Grossman, Senior Research Scientist in Family, Sexuality and Communication, Wellesley College
Teens fare better when both fathers and mothers play key parenting roles, including talking with them about sensitive subjects that were once considered only a mom’s role.The Conversation


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