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AI regulation in Africa: why copying the European model won’t work

By Kinfe Yilma, Senior Lecturer, University of Leeds
Grace Mutung'u, Research Fellow, Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law (CIPIT), Strathmore University
Mauritius set out its national AI strategy in 2018, the first by an African country. Since then over a dozen African states have adopted national AI policies of some sort or another.

As a national policy plan, an AI strategy typically sets out the priorities and aspirations in achieving certain policy objectives.

At the continental level, the African Union has adopted an AI strategy.

Kenya and Ethiopia have tabled draft AI laws that set out how the…The Conversation


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