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Human Rights Observatory

Do aid cuts fuel violent conflict in Africa? How to promote peace

By Dominic Rohner, Professor of Economics and André Hoffman Chair in Political Economics and Governance, Geneva Graduate Institute, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
Austin L. Wright, Associate Professor and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Harris School of Public Policy at The University of Chicago
Jing-Rong Zeng, Postdoctoral Fellow, Paris School of Economics – École d'économie de Paris
Oliver Vanden Eynde, Professeur titulaire d'une chaire et directeur de recherche CNRS, Paris School of Economics – École d'économie de Paris; Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
Uwe Sunde, Professor, Economics Department, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
The last 18 months have seen a historic decline in development aid budgets from various donor countries, in a period where many of them are earmarking more funds for rearmament. The biggest waves have been made by the abrupt and massive reduction in American aid.

Less than a week after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025,…The Conversation


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