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Human Rights Observatory

Message drift: why things get taken out of context online and why it matters

By Cavell Ord-Shrimpton, Researcher, Digital Visual Communication, Anglia Ruskin University
You are scrolling through your feed when a screenshot appears showing a public figure saying something surprising or controversial. Within minutes, it is everywhere. Some are angry, others defend it, memes parody it, and arguments spread across platforms.

Later, you discover the person never quite said that exact quote. The words came from a longer interview, the clip was shortened or an incorrect caption was added. But the screenshot has travelled faster and further than the original video ever did. What people reacted to was a version of the message created through circulation, rather…The Conversation


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