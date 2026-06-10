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Human Rights Observatory

Jailed for Calling a Fact a Fact in Mali

By Human Rights Watch
The remarks that led to Malian journalists Chahana Takiou and Abdramane Keïta’s arrests were not extraordinary. Click to expand Image Chahana Takiou, Bamako, Mali, June 2026. © Private During a Pan-African Media Forum event held from June 3 to 7 in Bamako, Mali’s capital, Takiou, director of the biweekly 22 Septembre, said that he regretted that a fellow journalist was being tried under a cybercrime law instead of the press laws. He was referring to the case of Youssouf Sissoko, editor-in-chief of the weekly L’Alternance, whom authorities arrested in February after he…


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