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Human Rights Observatory

What are ‘critical minerals’ and why do they matter for human rights?

By Amnesty International
Global demand for minerals is rising fast. This is being driven by the shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles, and increasingly by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres. Minerals such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt are essential for these technologies, but extracting them often comes at a high cost to people and planet.   Amnesty International’s research, spanning more than a decade and many countries, shows that […] The post What are ‘critical minerals’ and why do they matter for human rights?  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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