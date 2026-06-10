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Human Rights Observatory

Acceleration of Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians must spur global action to halt West Bank annexation

By Amnesty International
The international community’s tacit or explicit support for Israeli crimes, including genocide and apartheid, or their failure to act resolutely to stop them has emboldened the Israeli authorities to escalate a brutal campaign to forcibly displace Palestinians and expand its control over land in the West Bank, said Amnesty International. In a new report, the organization details how Israeli authorities are accelerating annexation through a state-driven campaign of ethnic cleansing targeting Palestinian Bedouin and herding communities in Area C of the occupied West Bank, while committing […]…


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© Amnesty International -
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