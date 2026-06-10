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Human Rights Observatory

Bhutan: 2 Political Prisoners Freed, but 28 Remain

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bhutanese former political prisoners Chatur Man Tamang, left, and Hasta Bahadur Rai, after their release. June 5, 2026.  © Private (Sydney) – The government of Bhutan’s release of 2 political prisoners on June 1, 2026, is a positive step, but at least 28 more should be urgently freed, Human Rights Watch said today.The two men, Chatur Man Tamang, 42, and Hasta Bahadur Rai, 44, whose detention was under scrutiny from United Nations human rights experts, were arrested in 2008, severely tortured, and sentenced to life in prison for treason at a trial without defense…


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