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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Melanesian nations vow to connect and expand marine protected areas

By Mong Palatino
"This initiative represents a bold and timely step forward, recognising that our oceans do not end at national boundaries, and that our stewardship responsibilities must therefore extend across them."


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